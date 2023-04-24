Roundhay Park: What remains of the Leeds castle that's not a castle

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 09:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s the castle ruin found in the heart of a Leeds gem.

The folly was designed and built by master craftsman George Nettleton in 1821 for Thomas Nicholson, the owner of Roundhay Park. It was intended as an ornamental feature to provide entertainment for the Nicholson family.

Sign up for our free monthly retro digest email

His daughters visited to sew and shooting parties on the estate used the upper room as a luncheon venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve StantonThe castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve Stanton
The castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve Stanton

The folly served as a summerhouse and originally had a wooden roof. Located at the head of Waterloo Lake it was it was built to resemble a much older structure.

Check out this video of what remains of what is now a Grade II listed structure which has been part of life in Roundhay Park for generations.

Related topics:Roundhay ParkLeedsGrade II
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice