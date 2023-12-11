It’s the green gem which has provided a lifetime of memories for a city and its residents.
Roundhay Park has proved to be one of the city's green lungs down the decades. These photos showcase the many ways it has impacted the lives of residents and beyond through the years. The 700 acres of parkland became owned by Leeds Corporation in 1871 but being so far from the centre of Leeds and lacking adequate public transport it took off slowly with some arguing it was a white elephant. However with the coming of the tramway system, in particular the first electric tramway operating on the overhead wire system in Europe, introduced in 1891, the park quickly established itself as a popular visitor attraction for the masses. These photos features landmarks including Waterloo Lake, Canal Gardens, Lakeside Cafe and Hill 60, named to commemorate Leeds soldiers who died in WWI battles around Hill 60 in Ypres, Belgium. These images also showcase major events down the years including Children's Day, held annually from 1920 to 1963, and Roundhay Gala. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, Thoresby Society, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
A military band performing at Roundhay Gala in 1973, held at Roundhay Park. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Canal Gardens at Roundhay Park from around the early 20th century. The Canal Gardens were laid out in the early 19th century by the Nicholson family who owned Roundhay Park at the time. They have proved a popular attraction for visitors, as seen here, since the park was taken over by the council in the 1870s. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
A black-and-white postcard showing Roundhay Park open air swimming pool, which is post-marked August 3, 1958, and published by Chadwick of Studio 147 in Roundhay Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Postcard of Roundhay Park with a postmark of February 29, 1912 franked on the back. The view looks across Waterloo Lake to the boathouse and pavilion. Built in 1902, the boathouse included a dry dock and could accommodate up to 150 boats. Its roof was used as a promenade for looking out over the lake. The clock was a later addition. The boathouse would eventually be transformed into the Lakeside Cafe with a second storey being added in the 1980s. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
The landing stage where rowing boats are moored on Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park. The Boathouse, dating from 1902, can be seen in the background left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net