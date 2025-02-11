The first home for complex dementia opens in York, offering a ‘home away from home’

York now has a nursing home with specialist 24/7 care for people with complex dementia for the first time, following the opening of Wellen Court, Schoen Clinic York.

The home is based on Haxby Road and employs around 50 staff including dementia carers and specialists, chefs and catering staff, nurses, health care professionals and occupational therapists.

Adam Bloor, Clinical Director, said: “We would like Wellen Court to be a hub of the community supporting residents with complex dementia and their families and carers.

We want our service users to be as independent as possible with the flexibility to have support if they should need it. Our service users are at the heart of everything we do.”

Wellen Court now open in York.

Wellen Court supports those with complex dementia and its associated behaviours.

As well as privately funded patients, it welcomes local authority referrals to ensure its specialist care services are accessible to everyone.

Some of the facilities at Wellen Court include 20 en-suite private rooms, dining terrace, TV lounge, multi-faith areas, lift and disabled access, Wi-Fi in every room and a hairdressing salon.

The environment is designed to be dementia-friendly, including low window sills and wide-opening doors. The smallest of details have been considered, even down to dementia-friendly crockery and cutlery sourced from specialist suppliers.

According to Alzheimer’s UK, 982,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK. By 2040, this figure is expected to rise to 1.4 million.

Adam added: “Our service to our residents is based around what they enjoy doing. There are no set visitor times, encouraging family and friends to come and spend as much time with their loved ones as they wish including children and pets, and they can do so in the privacy of one of our multi-purpose rooms if that suits best.”

Support involves families and carers to ensure all the right people are involved in delivering care best suited to the individual.

Wellen Court holds a prestigious ‘Good in all areas’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

For more information about Wellen Court please call 01904 404400 or visit https://www.schoen-clinic.co.uk/specialist-dementia-care-in-york