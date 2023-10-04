Spire Methley Park: Robot to work alongside surgeons at West Yorkshire hospital in high-tech new procedures
It may sound like something from the future, but patients at Spire Methley Park Hospital have been told that investing in the bot could mean less post-surgery pain and faster recovery times.
The Mako robotic-assisted joint replacement technology, described by health bosses as state-of-the-art, will be used at the private hospital in Methley for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacement surgeries.
It works by drawing up surgical plans for each patient based on their body shape, which are then followed in the operating theatre by surgeons, who prepare the bone for the joint implant.
A robotic arm guides the surgeon so they stay within the right areas to avoid removing healthy bone tissue. While the procedure is taking place, Mako gives real-time feedback to the surgeon to make sure there is a high degree of precision and accuracy in placing the implants.
Ajit Shetty, a consultant hip and knee surgeon at the hospital, said: “The Mako robotic system is excellent for delivering incredibly accurate hip and knee replacements and the teams at Spire Methley Park are well experienced and trained in these revolutionary techniques.
“Together we look forward to helping people get back to doing what they love quickly.”
Andrew Webster, the hospital’s director, said: “At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we are proud to offer this state-of-the-art service to our private patients. The addition of robotic surgery contributes to our aspiration to be the hospital of choice for orthopaedic surgery in the region.”