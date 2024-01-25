Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a recently published report, they praised hospital leaders for being focused on the needs of patients, as well as for treating them with “compassion and kindness”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

The ‘Good’ rating, which is the second best that can be awarded by the CQC, follows inspectors issuing the same rating to the hospital in 2016.

Spire Methley Park, in Leeds, has held on to its 'Good' CQC rating after an unannounced visit from inspectors in November. Photo: Adrian Forrest.

In the report, they go on to say that the hospital did well in taking “account of patients’ individual needs” and making it easy for them to give feedback.

There was only one area marked out for improvement, as the report described: “The provider should ensure pharmacists receive either supervision to support them or undertake competency assessments from another pharmacy professional to ensure clinical effectiveness.”

Inspectors look at five areas when considering a rating: whether the facility is safe; whether it is effective; whether it is caring; whether it is responsive; and whether it is well-led. For all of these areas, the rating was ‘Good’.

The CQC also noted that the hospital had received an award for being a quality data provider, demonstrating a commitment to patient safety.

In response to the findings, Andrew Webster, Hospital Director at Spire Methley Park Hospital, said: “Everyone at Spire Methley Park is delighted with the news of our ‘Good’ rating from the CQC.

“This demonstrates our significant efforts to drive clinical excellence; deliver high-quality and compassionate patient care; and be an employer of choice for outstanding colleagues.