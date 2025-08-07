Delayed repairs on a leaking roof at Leeds General Infirmary are set to go ahead with the NHS trust facing a multi-million pound maintenance backlog.

Patients were moved and staff had to use containers to catch water in the Brotherton Wing at Leeds General Infirmary.

Funding of up to £7m was agreed in January last year following weather damage to the wing.

Bosses at Leeds Teaching Hospitals said temporary repairs were carried out as they waited for longer-term works to be signed of by the Building Safety Regulator.

Craige Richardson, executive director of estates and facilities, said: “Patient safety is our key priority.

“As such, essential works to Brotherton Wing took place immediately to divert electrical supplies, reduce water intake and ensure the safety of key infrastructure.

“The Brotherton Wing roof remains a risk that we’re actively managing, but one that has been reduced following temporary repairs.”

A trust board report said an application to the regulator to install new roofing had been approved. Works could be completed by the first quarter of 2026/27.

Temporary measures included “receptacles sited at known spots for flowing water.”

Mr Richardson said: “We have experienced significant delays on approvals from the building safety regulator following the introduction of new safety regulations.

“However, we recently received the required approvals and the construction partner has now been given the go ahead.”

The trust has warned that parts of its estate are more than 150 years old and not fit for purpose.

The cost of backlog maintenance and keeping old buildings running has been estimated at £650m.

Modernised services were planned for LGI including a new children’s hospital, adults hospital and maternity centre.

But the £1.4bn scheme was delayed as part of a government spending review and building work may not start until at least 2032.