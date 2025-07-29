Leeds maternity services criticised further in new NHS England report as hospitals issue ‘highest standard of care’ promise
Women felt they were not listened to and some reported painful examinations without proper consent at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Maternity services have already been rated “inadequate” in a Care Quality Commission report (CQC) published in June.
Now findings from an NHS England visit to Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital have been made public.
The visit in March found areas of good practice, but also a lack of equipment, staff shortages and poor communication.
At St James’s, two patients felt “dismissed” after multiple visits to the maternity assessment centre.
The report said: “One user, after presenting three times with reduced fetal movement, was not offered a scan, later undergoing an emergency caesarean birth due to fetal distress.
“Reports of rough and frequent vaginal examinations were made, without appropriate consent, with one service user expressing that these left her feeling sore and distressed.”
When the CQC inspected in December and January, concerns were raised over a lack of Cardiotocography (CTG) machines, used to monitor babies’ heart rates.
During its visit in March, NHS England found that a request for more machines had been rejected by the trust’s finance department.
The report said: “The visiting team saw CTG machines being moved between areas to try and accommodate women requiring urgent CTGs.”
NHS England, which visited as part of its Maternity Safety Support Programme, said it was difficult for patients to find their way around at LGI.
The report said: “The maternity services are spread over three floors and signage is incredibly poor.”
Some patients said they were well treated but others said staff seemed overwhelmed.
The report said: “Families on the postnatal ward talked about delays in discharge without clear communication.”
Concerns were also raised over bereavement services, including families facing long waits for information following their baby’s death.
At LGI families were having to walk down a dirty corridor used to store clinical waste bins.
The report said: “A coat of paint and some consideration would work wonders for this hidden part of families’ experience.”
Leeds Teaching Hospitals said recommendations were being implemented and an independently-chaired improvement board had been set up.
Chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “Crucially, we are ensuring the experiences and perspectives of our staff and the families we serve are central to this transformation.
“We recognise the areas of good practice highlighted in the report, and we are proud of the dedication and compassion shown by our maternity teams every day.
“I want to reassure families due to have their baby with us in Leeds that we are determined to deliver the highest standard of care to everyone.”
