The new Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds has marked a significant milestone, as the family of the late rugby league legend left their own touching contributions.

It will stand as a permanent reminder of Rob’s legacy when work at the impressive centre in Seacroft is completed - and this week his wife Lindsey and kids Macy, Maya and Jackson helped to create the building’s first paving slabs.

The kids, aged 12, nine, and five, made handprints in concrete with their mum and grandparents. The paving slabs will be used throughout the centre’s landscaping, as the concrete foundations were poured on site.

Lindsey Burrow, together with Maya, nine, Macy, 12, and Jackson, five, made permanent handprints in concrete slabs to be used in the landscaping of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND. | James Hardisty

Craige Richardson, director of estates and facilities for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It’s exciting to mark this milestone in the new centre build and it was a really touching moment to be able to do this with Rob’s family.

“The type of building and construction that we opted for means that people are going to pretty quickly see the centre take shape, and that feels like we’re moving ever closer to getting it open and working for our MND patients.

“I’m grateful to everyone involved in the build for making this moment possible. It means the family will always have a connection to the place their father inspired and helped make a reality.”

Construction at the new centre is ongoing. | James Hardisty

A series of paving slabs with prints from others involved in the creation of the site, including Dr Agam Jung and specialist nurse Claire Lang, will form the Hands of Hope Walk and sit in the gardens, a key part of the new site.

A full construction schedule is in place, with the frame expected in November and the centre open by summer 2025. Leeds Hospitals Charity continues to fundraise for the centre, now just £400,000 short of the £6.8m target.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “It has been great to involve the Burrow family in the new centre in this way, they have been a crucial part of this appeal from the start and, alongside Rob, have been dedicated to fundraising and to raising awareness of MND.

“It’s really exciting to share the progress of the build with the public; it won’t be long now before there is a shell in place for people to really appreciate what the centre will look like and the positive impact it will have on patients.”

James Hardisty

Christopher Carline, I&G managing director, said: “Work is progressing on site at pace now and we’re well on with the foundations, which is testament to the hard work and collaboration of all the teams involved.

“Marking handprints in the concrete is a great way to leave a lasting imprint in the fabric of the building and the surrounding areas and we’re delighted that the Burrow family are at the centre of this.

“The new building will be a flagship centre in the North of England, covering more than 1,000m² with a striking design that includes a light and spacious atrium, wheelchair-accessible parking, and newly landscaped gardens.

“The building will enable all care and support for patients and their families to take place in one dedicated space, with a view to including research at some point in the future.

“MND patients have complex, changing needs. By designing the centre to meet these needs, all patients who are treated here will receive the best care they can for their condition.”