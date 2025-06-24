A tireless campaigner from Leeds died in hospital after complications following surgery, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great-grandmother Linda Morgan, 68, underwent an operation for cancer in March - but developed an infection that led to her death just three months later.

Great-grandmother Linda Morgan, 68, a tireless campaigner from Leeds, died in St James' Hospital after complications following surgery, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard. | Submitted

Her family have since raised concerns about the care she received at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and have made an official complaint to the NHS trust. The trust confirmed in a statement that it is investigating the family’s concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Morgan, who lived on Woodhouse Hill Grove in Hunslet, was well known in Leeds for her campaigning work to improve public toilet facilities for people living with stomas.

After being fitted with a stoma following treatment for rectal cancer in 2021, she urged Leeds City Council to install stoma-friendly toilets in public places.

Her efforts led to changes at Kirkgate Market, where specialist toilets with shelves and mirrors were introduced, as well as at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into her death was held at Wakefield Coroner’s Court this morning (June 24). The court heard that Mrs Morgan was admitted to St James’ Hospital on March 9 for surgery to treat recurrent rectal cancer.

The operation was carried out the next day, but she suffered complications including pelvic collection and issues with her stoma.

Two months later, Mrs Morgan was admitted to LGI after an unwitnessed fall at her home. The court heard that she managed to raise the alarm with a neighbour, who called an ambulance, and she later underwent surgery for a broken hip.

A CT scan showed that the pelvic collection had reduced but not resolved. During her time at LGI, Mrs Morgan developed a pressure sore. She was transferred back to St James’ Hospital for further assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 5, another scan showed the pelvic collection remained. The court heard that her condition worsened to the extent that she was placed on end of life care. She died three days later.

The inquest heard evidence from doctors at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT), who said that the cause of death was a post-operative pelvic infection following surgery for recurrent cancer. Contributing factors included her hip fracture, pressure sore, and diabetes.

Delivering his conclusion, Area Coroner Oliver Longstaff said: “What is clear in the medical examiner’s scrutiny is that while the [hip] fracture and pressure sore should be mentioned in her cause of death, neither of those events are considered to be the direct cause of death.

“Mrs Morgan’s death was due to complications with a post-operative pelvic infection.”

He recorded a conclusion of death due to natural causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mrs Morgan’s family have claimed that she suffered unnecessarily during her final weeks in an official complaint to the trust.

Her daughter said that during her stay at LGI, Mrs Morgan was “unable to reach her drink”, and that the “air con was blowing on her constantly making her freezing cold”.

Mrs Morgan’s son, Daniel Morgan, who lives in Scotland, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Because of her time at LGI, she was worse off than when she had the major surgery at St James’ Hospital.”

He added: “She got the bedsore because the staff didn’t move her, and she couldn’t move herself. It was very difficult to see her in that condition. The last time I spoke to her, she was drinking Costa Coffee, having a laugh, and arranging to come up to Scotland to see us - so what happened was a shock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am extremely sorry that Linda died whilst in our care and I cannot imagine how difficult this has been for Linda’s family.

“Today the coroner has concluded that the cause of Linda’s death was due to natural causes. However, Linda’s family has expressed concerns regarding the care provided, which we take very seriously. We are currently investigating these concerns thoroughly through our formal complaints process, and we will share the outcome of our investigation into the concerns Linda’s family have raised as soon as we are able.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Linda’s family during this difficult time.”