An estimated 200,000 people in the UK have a stoma for medical reasons, but many of Leeds’ toilets lack adequate facilities for them, city councillors were told on Wednesday.

The heartfelt appeal came from local woman Linda Morgan, who had a stoma fitted after undergoing treatment for rectal cancer in 2021. She called on the local authority to upgrade facilities in parks, town centres and public buildings.

Addressing a full council meeting as a public speaker, Ms Morgan said she found having a stoma “difficult to come to terms with”.

The meetings, at the Civic Hall in Leeds, heard that there are not enough stoma-friendly facilities in the city. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She added: “My confidence took a heavy knock when I was out and about, especially when having to change the bag. Leeds City Council toilets are just not stoma-friendly and I was faced with problems, as there was nowhere to lay out any of my stoma supplies.

“Some toilets don’t even have bins in them either, to be able to dispose of soiled bags. Most public toilets are the same wherever you go. I’m sure it’s not just public toilets but staff toilets as well. I’m sure there’s a few of your colleagues who have a stoma.”

Ms Morgan quoted a survey which suggested that more than half of stoma users believe a lack of toilet facilities impacts on their daily lives. She asked for all cubicles to include a shelf, where stoma users can lay out their supplies, a hook, a mirror and waste bins.

She added: “I’m asking you to become a stoma-friendly city by providing the above in all community hubs, community centres, staff facilities, markets and all new public buildings that are being planned.”