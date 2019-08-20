Leeds woman who will need double lung transplant in coast to coast charity cycle ride

A cystic fibrosis suffer from Leeds who is waitíng to hear if she will be considered for a life-saving double lung transplant is set to take part in a coast to coast fundraising cycle ride.

Jessica Spoor, 30, of Chapel Allerton will have oxygen therapy while riding an electric bike for three days during the150 mile journey from Whitehaven to Tynemouth.

Jessica and five friends will be raising money for charity Cystic Fibrosis Care during the ride, which starts on August 30.

Her brother Jack Spoor, 28, and four friends will cycle to raise funds for the Newcastle Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Association

Jessica, who struggles for breath and has to have regular oxygen therapy, is currently deemed too well to go on the waiting list for a double lung transplant at Freeman Hospital.

She said her lung function is currently stable at 34 per cent and she does not believe she will be considered for the waiting list until it is consistently below 30 per cent.

Jessica, who is due for her next assessment by doctors at Freeman Hospital in October, said she likes to take part as many activites as possible while she is able to.

She said: "I'm looking forward to it, but it will be a struggle for me going up hills, even on an electric bike.

"I'm happy that I'm well enough not to be on the waiting list at the moment, but I'm hopeful that everything will go well when it comes to the time that I do need a transplant."

Jessica, who was born with the genetic lung disease, enjoyed a full and active life until last March when she started suffering from repeated chest infections which meant she had to make the tough decision to leave her job in human resources at Asda in Morley.

She was a keen runner and gym-goer until her health deteriorated. .

A fundraiser including an auction and raffle on Jessica’s 30th birthday in January at Banyan in Leeds raised £4,900 towards a total of £12,000 raised for in her name for St James’s Hospital ward J6, where cystic fibrosis patients are treated.

More than £6,000 has been donated via a Go Fund Me page .

To donate to Jessica's JustGiving page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jess-spoor