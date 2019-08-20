Far right politician's appearance at Leeds pub cancelled

A Leeds pub has cancelled an event where the leader of a far right party was due to speak.

Anne Marie Waters, founder and leader of anti-Islam party For Britain, was due to speak at The Midway in Yeadon on Tuesday evening.

The Midway pub in Yeadon (Photo: Google).

Ms Waters is a founder of Sharia Watch UK, which has called Islam 'evil'.

For Britain promises to 'ban the burqa as a security threat' and 'end all unofficial practice of Sharia Law' in its manifesto.

Ms Waters was an activist for the anti-Islam Pegida movement along with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - better known as Tommy Robinson - and has also praised the far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders.

Pegida UK was set up to counter what it called 'the Islamisation of our countries'.

Leeds Anti-Fascist Network had organised a protest against Ms Waters' appearance at the pub.

They posted online: "For Britain is a far-right party using the guise of "democracy, justice and freedom" to promote Islamophobia and is openly anti-immigration and transphobic.

"Please join us to show that we do not support the promotion of hatred in our community and will take direct action to stop it."

Waters, who is pro-LGBT, denies the party is far right.

The protest was cancelled when they were informed the talk would no longer be going ahead.

The Midway posted on Facebook on Friday: "The meeting for Britain that's supposed to be held this Tuesday at the midway pub is now cancelled and so are future meetings, thank you."