Leeds man born without hands and feet on mission to empower disabled people across the country

As a fiercely independent man himself, he is on a mission to give other people with physical disabilities the confidence and opportunity to live unbound by their conditions.

Ejhaz, 43, was born with congenital limb deficiencies, although there is not actually a name for his condition.

Growing up around able-bodied people, he was determined to enjoy the same opportunities and freedoms they did.

Ejhaz Hussain, who was born with congenital limb deficiencies. Picture: James Hardisty

"Growing up, I was in a family of six siblings, all able-bodied,” he explained. “Everywhere I looked around, the whole world seemed able-bodied.

"I've only got once chance at life, I might as well make the best of it.

"Everybody else around me is getting a job, is driving a car, is a family person, I had these thoughts in my mind.

"I never ever thought in my wildest dreams that I'd actually achieve these things.”

Community interest company LOVE (Learning Opportunities via Ejhaz) has been set up to provide support to those who need it and to fight for equality and fairness for people with physical disabilities. Picture: James Hardisty

He currently lives in Gipton with his wife and three children, and works for the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust as a clerical officer.

Keen to see others enjoy the independence has has, Ejhaz has established a disability equality charitable company called LOVE (Learning Opportunities Via Ejhaz).

"This is me getting out of my comfort zone, I've worked for the NHS for over 20 years,” he explained. “What I'd like to do is teach people, educate them about physical disabilities and make them aware that if you've got someone in your family or community or network, to be mindful of them and encourage them.”

Ejhaz Hussain back in 2012 when he passed his driving test at the first attempt. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

Early on his career, Ejhaz claims potential employers could not look past his disability in the hiring process.

"I was putting applications in left, right and centre,” he said. “I could actually tell, I don't have a chip on my shoulder, but I could tell as soon as I walked into an interview, I knew I wasn't going to get that job.

"Sometimes, people can't see beyond your disability. They'd phone me and say it was touch and go and that they'd gone with somebody else. Nine times out of 10, I bet that person was able-bodied.

"For able-bodied people, it's a given that they get up, dress themselves, answer the phone, type, but for someone in my predicament, I've got to say give me a pen and paper and I'll show you.

"Out of my difficulties, I've tried to make a positive out of my life. I try to always do my best - I always think with a physical disability, you've got to explain everything.

"You've got to tell people and make people believe you can do stuff.

"I've got to put in double the energy just to get where able-bodied people are in life.”

He is planning for LOVE to visit workplaces and educate people on disabilities, and also wants to take his company across the country with nationwide events.

"Our aims are twofold,” he said. “Firstly, we'd like to have events nationwide where we have people with physical disabilities and able-bodied people alike, everyone is welcome to come to these events where you learn about how to empower people with disabilities, to bring them into the workplace, how to bring them into family discussions, how to take them into family outings.

"This is how we can educate. Secondly, what we're proposing to do is offer disability employability training to people in the workplace. Anywhere we can go in, we want to go to a workforce and speak to them about disabilities.

"Physical disability is my lived experience but we are leaving scope open for other disabilities to be made welcome. We're not detaching them from the conversation.

"I appreciate not everyone with a disability will be able to work and be able to drive, but at least we can give them that opportunity.”