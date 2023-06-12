Leeds grandfather searches for ex-colleagues as he believes cancer diagnosis came after asbestos exposure

Trevor Charlesworth, 81, from Wetherby, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in July last year. The cancer, which affects the lining of the lungs, is commonly associated with exposure to asbestos – which in many cases occurred decades previously.

Now, the dad-of-three is appealing for information about working conditions at the cable manufacturing company where he worked in the 1960s.

The warehouse, that was initially based at Park Lane before it moved to Kirkstall Road, was run by British Insulated Callender’s Cables (BICC) Limited. Trevor spent half his time in the warehouse and the other half making on-site deliveries of cables to power stations and mills.

Former warehouse worker Trevor Charlesworth, from Wetherby, wants to find his former colleagues. Photo: Irwin Mitchell.

He said that during the deliveries, he would be within a few yards of workers who would mix and apply lagging to pipework. He believes that the lagging contained asbestos. He also said he would often pass labourers sweeping dust and debris which he would breathe in.

At times during his stint at the warehouse from 1962 to 1966, Trevor was also required to cut cables that contained an insulation material that he believes was made from asbestos.

In November 2021, he went to doctors with rib and back pain and subsequently underwent tests, had fluid drained from his lung and had a biopsy. After being diagnosed with cancer, he had six sessions of immunotherapy.

Trevor lives with his wife of 40 years, Denise, 73. He has two daughters, Phillipa, 59, and Tracey, 52, and one son, Nicholas, 57. He also has six grandchildren.

The diagnosis means that Trevor can no longer play golf as he used to or enjoy cooking. Photo: Irwin Mitchell.

Since his diagnosis, Trevor can only walk short distances. He is also unable to travel far or play golf like he used to. He also struggles to cook, which he used to love, because he cannot stand for long periods.

Trevor said: “When I first began to feel pain in my ribs and back, I thought it was maybe just the inevitability of getting older but it got worse very quickly so I knew something wasn’t quite right.

"Not for one minute, however, did I expect to be told I had cancer, especially one that I’d never even heard of before. Since being diagnosed, the past year has been a struggle, not just for me but also Denise and the rest of our family as we contemplate what my illness means for us.

“I’m already a lot less active than I used to be, which is really upsetting and frustrating as it restricts what I can do with my grandchildren. I was relieved when I was told I was eligible for immunotherapy but I’ve even been finding that difficult to cope with as my condition deteriorates.

“It still distresses me when I think about what I’m living with, but I know nothing will change that. All I hope for now is that I can get the answers I need about how I was exposed to asbestos. I would really appreciate if anyone I worked with could help.”

After his diagnosis, Trevor spoke to asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell. Hannah Robinson, who is representing Trevor, said: “It’s been an incredibly tough time for Trevor and his family as they attempt to come to terms with his diagnosis and the uncertainty around what the future may hold.

“Understandably, they also have many questions over how he could have been exposed to asbestos which led to him developing mesothelioma, a particularly unpleasant and life-limiting disease.

“Trevor’s case is a stark reminder of the terrible legacy left behind by asbestos, and while we can’t change what he and his family are going through, we’re determined to help them obtain the answers they deserve.

“We’d therefore be grateful to hear from anyone who recalls working with Trevor and can provide details on the conditions they faced. Any information could prove vital in our investigation.”