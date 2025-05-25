Lakeland Court Halton Moor: Leeds high-rise tower block set for £1.2m ‘improved safety’ upgrades
Leeds City Council is planning to install a new smoke detection and ventilation system at ten-storey Lakeland Court in Halton Moor.
New Automatic Opening Vents (AOVs), which are triggered in the event of a fire, would be fitted to ensure the building meets safety standards.
A council report said building could be carried out over six months from November this year by contractor Equans Regeneration Ltd.
It said: “The building will have a new communal AOV and upgraded fire smoke detection system linked to Leeds Watch, which automatically contacts the fire service in the event of the fire.”
A survey of the 1960s building found work was needed to meet updated fire safety requirements.
The upgrade would also ensure compliance with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service recommendations.
The report said: “The aim is to meet the new Building Regulations Standard for ventilation and better support the fire safety management of the block.
“Ultimately, the upgrade will ensure improved safety for the residents of Lakeland Court.”
The report said repairing the existing fire safety systems would not meet the required standards.
It said: “The council is at risk of criticism if existing fire safety systems are not upgraded and planned for to meet the latest regulations.”
