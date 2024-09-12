38 of the best photos showcase life in Leeds high rise flats

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:26 BST

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of people who called one of the city’s high rise flats home back in the day.

The city's high rise tower blocks are very much part of the fabric and heritage of Leeds and have been home to generations of dwellers. These rarely-seen photos taken from the YEP archive provide a snapshot of life around tower blocks with Little London, Wortley, Bramley, Burmantofts, Seacroft and Cottingley all in focus. Is your tower block featured?

A fantastic photo from snapper Bruce Rollinson of a youngster captured behind the railings in a flat in Seacroft in February 1995.

1. Seacroft

A fantastic photo from snapper Bruce Rollinson of a youngster captured behind the railings in a flat in Seacroft in February 1995. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A view of the Lincoln Green estate from the top of a multi-storey block of flats in August 1967.

2. Lincoln Green

A view of the Lincoln Green estate from the top of a multi-storey block of flats in August 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

A contrast in styles - a view of the modern 15-storey block of Potternewton Heights overlooking the old stone-built Potternewton House on Potternewton Lane.

3. Potternewton

A contrast in styles - a view of the modern 15-storey block of Potternewton Heights overlooking the old stone-built Potternewton House on Potternewton Lane. | YPN Photo: YPN

Delighted officials the Parkway Towers Tenants' Association got what they wanted - somewhere for the tenants to meet. They were allocated a first floor flat for an association centre.

4. Seacroft

Delighted officials the Parkway Towers Tenants' Association got what they wanted - somewhere for the tenants to meet. They were allocated a first floor flat for an association centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you recognise these vandal hit tower blocks in west Leeds? They are Wyther Park Grange and Wyther Park Heights and had been empty for some time.

5. Armley

Do you recognise these vandal hit tower blocks in west Leeds? They are Wyther Park Grange and Wyther Park Heights and had been empty for some time. | YPN Photo: YPN

And two months later their 30 year life span was over when they were demolished. Each block was spiked with 1,250 pieces of explosives.

6. Armley

And two months later their 30 year life span was over when they were demolished. Each block was spiked with 1,250 pieces of explosives. | YPN Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds
