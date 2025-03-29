Stunning views from a high rise Leeds tower block in the 1960s

This collection of photos provide elevated views of a west Leeds suburb during the 1960s.

Each photo was taken by David Gibbons from Westerly Croft or Westerly Rise, blocks of flats that had been built at the junction of Armley Road and Stanningley Road, in the early 1960s. They offer an alternative view of LS12 and its landmarks and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called the area home back in the day. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. A view from the Westerly's

The view looks south across the Brentwoods and Laurels to one of Leeds' most visible skyline landmarks, St. Bartholomew's Church. The road in the foreground, left, is Brooklyn Terrace and the other tower block seen on the right is Westerly Rise.

This view looks east across waste/recreation ground to houses at the top of Parliament Road, with beyond them the Abbotts and the Winchesters and in the background centre, Armley Jail. In the background right are Model Avenue and Model Road and behind them Holy Family R.C. School, while in the foreground on the far right is the end of a block of houses on Nancroft Terrace with a row of garages in front.

Crab Lane runs up the centre to the junction with Stocks Hill, with the parapet of the Midland Bank, Armley Branch Library, the Yorkshire Penny Bank and Malt Shovel public house seen in the middle. To the right is Branch Road with the edge of the Western Cinema on the far right and the Post Office further along. In the background are the Wesley Road Methodist Chapel, the roof of Armley Baths and the line of Town Street.

Armley Methodist Church is in the foreground with Branch Road to the left and Stanningley Road to the right. The Western Cinema is on the left edge; further back are the Eyres, the Beeches, the roofs of the Palace Cinema and Skating Rink, the flats of Burnsall Gardens and Burnsall Court and Winker Green Mill with the chimney. In the background are Theaker Lane, Armley Moor and West Leeds High School on the skyline. On the right edge are the playground of Armley Park School, the trees and wall of Armley Liberal Club and the woolshop at the bottom of Armley Lodge Road.

This photo looks up Stanningley Road with Cecil Road in the foreground leading off to the right. Beech View is on the left, then the Esso garage and the chimney of Winker Green Mill. Armley Park School is in the centre with the bowling green of Armley Liberal Club in the foreground. Further back are the streets of the Cecils on the right and the Hopes behind the school, then Armley Park and Gotts Park in the background.

This photo looks up Stanningley Road with Cecil Road in the foreground leading off to the right. Beech View is on the left, then the Esso garage and the chimney of Winker Green Mill. Armley Park School is in the centre with the bowling green of Armley Liberal Club in the foreground. Further back are the streets of the Cecils on the right and the Hopes behind the school, then Armley Park and Gotts Park in the background. | David Gibbons Photo: David Gibbons

