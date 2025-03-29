Stunning views from a high rise Leeds tower block in the 1960s

5 . A view from the Westerly's

Armley Methodist Church is in the foreground with Branch Road to the left and Stanningley Road to the right. The Western Cinema is on the left edge; further back are the Eyres, the Beeches, the roofs of the Palace Cinema and Skating Rink, the flats of Burnsall Gardens and Burnsall Court and Winker Green Mill with the chimney. In the background are Theaker Lane, Armley Moor and West Leeds High School on the skyline. On the right edge are the playground of Armley Park School, the trees and wall of Armley Liberal Club and the woolshop at the bottom of Armley Lodge Road. | David Gibbons Photo: David Gibbons