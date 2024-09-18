Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to build flats above Wakefield city centre’s NHS walk-in centre.

A developer wants to convert the upper floors of the building on King Street into 23 one-bedroom new homes.

The first floor of the building, behind Wakefield Town Hall, remains in use as a walk-in centre despite concerns over the future of the facility.

Linfit Investments has applied to Wakefield Council to change the use of the two floors of the property from a medical centre to apartments.

A document submitted on behalf of the company said the entire building was a GP-led health centre from 2008 until November 2023 when the lease was surrendered.

The letter adds: “Since that time the NHS health provision is solely retained on the first floor of the building.

“The development would not involve the loss of services provided by a health centre.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Wes Streeting, then shadow secretary of state for health and social care, pictured in May 2022, at the launch of a campaign to save King Street NHS Walk-in Centre

The centre was threatened with closure until health chiefs confirmed last November that it would stay open for at least three more years.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition calling for it to be saved when it was placed under review in 2022.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood made the issue a key focus at his by-election campaign, saying it could lead to a ‘healthcare black hole’.

The centre offers assessment, diagnosis and treatment of urgent, non-life threatening illnesses and minor injuries.

The service is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) and delivered by Local Care Direct.

Following the outcry, the partnership agreed to find alternative premises to ensure the service maintained a city-centre presence.

WDHCP said at the time: “Work had been taking place to find suitable alternative city centre premises for the service.

“However, Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership has been unable to secure funds for a move.”

Wakefield Council’s headquarters building at Wakefield One, on Burton Street, had been considered a possible new location for the centre.