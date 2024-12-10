The family of the late Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow came together with MND patients to sign the frame of a new centre for people living with the debilitating disease.

It has been under construction for just over six months - and the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND marked a significant milestone today (December 10) as key figures left their mark on the Seacroft building.

The specialist state-of-the-art centre comes after a £6.8 million fundraiser and was named in honour of rugby league hero Rob, who died after a battle with the condition earlier this year.

Dr Agam Jung shows the the Burrow family - Geoff and Irene with Rob's sister Claire and niece Ashley Hartshorn - the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND. | Tony Johnson

His parents Geoff and Irene were at the hospital site today with MND patients who are being treated at hospitals in Leeds, as well as their families and clinical teams. They were joined by 77 fundraisers.

This milestone comes in the week after Rob’s best friend and teammate Kevin Sinfield completed his epic ultramarathon challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for MND charities.

Craige Richardson, Director for Estates and Facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “I’m really proud to be a part of this important milestone moment in the new centre build, and to have all these people here on site, who have played such a role in shaping the design and supporting the fundraising, it’s really great. I’m delighted we can be here.

“We selected an offsite construction for the centre, which means that the building is quickly taking shape and progress is going well. The site team will soon be focusing on the interior clinical spaces and it won’t be long until the opening next summer.”

At the event, the charity surprised attendees, including 77 donors who come to sign the frame, when they shared the news that thanks to the support of over 17,000 donors, they have reached their fundraising target for the centre. Leeds Hospitals Charity is still accepting donations.

Rob's family came together with MND patients to sign the frame of the new centre. | Tony Johnson

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “It’s amazing that we’ve been able to raise £6.8 million in just three years.

“The Burrow family has inspired people across the country and created an incredible community who have supported this appeal, right from the beginning. To have some of those supporters here with us today, leaving their own mark on the frame, is just wonderful.”

The names of all those who have taken part in the 7 in 7 challenge with Kevin Sinfield were written on the frame. | Tony Johnson

He continued: “We’d like to say thank you to every person, every company, every school group and sports team who have helped to make the building of this centre a reality.

“Now that we’ve reached the fundraising target for the construction of the building, we’re focused on continuing to support Leeds Teaching Hospitals, raising funds for the latest equipment, a therapeutic garden, family support services, holistic therapies and for the first time in Leeds, new research programmes.”

The new building will be a flagship centre in the north of England, covering more than 1,000m² with a striking design that includes a light and spacious atrium, wheelchair-accessible parking, and newly landscaped gardens.

The building will enable all care and support for patients and their families to take place in one dedicated space, with a view to including research at some point in the future. MND patients have complex, changing needs. The centre has been designed to meet these needs and to be adaptable for the needs of patients in the future.