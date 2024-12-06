17 sensational photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1960s

It was the decade Seacroft become home to the first large scale shopping and civic centre development to be built on the outskirts of the city.

The Seacroft Civic Centre helped transform the fortunes of local community in the 1960s and is the focus of this gallery celebrating a decade in the life of LS14. The development was built on a 10-acre site and featured 71 shops, 60 maisonettes, 4 large stores, office blocks, banks, restaurants, estate office and pub. There were also sites for a library, bowling alley, health centre, market and two underground car-parks. It was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in October 1965 and attracted shoppers from Horsforth, Alwoodley, Moortown and Lawnswood thanks to access from the ring road. The surrounding villages of Barwick, Thorner, Garforth and East Keswick were also within easy reach. And Seacroft was well served by public transport from Leeds with special services to the city centre for those tempted by out-of-town shopping. The 1960s also featured the opening of the local library as well as Queensview multi-storey flats. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a decade in the life of the community. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A bird's eye view of the tower blocks around Seacroft in October 1968.

1. Seacroft in the 1960s

A bird's eye view of the tower blocks around Seacroft in October 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

The upper precinct of Seacroft Shopping Centre in October 1965 with a 17 storey block of flats in the background.

2. Seacroft in the 1960s

The upper precinct of Seacroft Shopping Centre in October 1965 with a 17 storey block of flats in the background. | YPN Photo: YPN

A man enjoy a moment of peace and quiet on The Green in November 1967.

3. Seacroft in the 1960s

A man enjoy a moment of peace and quiet on The Green in November 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember this adventure playground which boasted a tree house? Pictured in 1969.

4. Seacroft in the 1960s

Do you remember this adventure playground which boasted a tree house? Pictured in 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN

The derelict windmill at Mill Green pictured in February 1967.

5. Seacroft in the 1960s

The derelict windmill at Mill Green pictured in February 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh, opens the Queensview multi-storey flats in Seacroft in May 1966. The 17 storey block of flats was built by Tersons Ltd.

6. Seacroft in the 1960s

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh, opens the Queensview multi-storey flats in Seacroft in May 1966. The 17 storey block of flats was built by Tersons Ltd. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

