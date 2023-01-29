Restrictions limited the number of people who could attend funerals, making losses that were already gut-wrenching even more so. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Leeds Hospitals Charity have teamed up to host the Leeds Hospitals Memorial, a free event allowing loved ones lost to be remembered.

Helen Syme, a bereavement nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “When someone close dies it has a huge impact on someone’s life, but the coronavirus pandemic made things even harder for those who were unable to be by their relative or friend’s side and to say goodbye to them properly. This ceremony gives people across our region an important opportunity to come together with other people; acknowledge what everyone has been through and remember those who are so dearly missed.”

For those who had lost loved ones shortly before the onset of the pandemic, grieving alone was a harsh reality and the memorial event will allow them to honour hospital staff and mourn loss in the presence of company. Gwen Hall, 61, lost her husband John to cancer in February 2020, just weeks before the country found itself in a lockdown. She will be attending the memorial event to pay tribute to John and the hospital staff members who cared for him.

She said: “We feel fortunate that we were able to have a funeral for John just weeks before lockdown began. John died at home surrounded by family, we were his full-time carers for three weeks, but then when COVID restrictions began, everyone had to go home. We went straight into lockdown after his funeral. I was still going to work, I had that really to keep me occupied. When I was at home and I wasn't working, I was making a lot of craft things for the hospital and it kept me going.

“I had to grieve on my own and tried to keep myself busy with work and jobs around the house, but it was extremely difficult. This event is an opportunity for me to remember the incredible man John was and thank the hospital staff for everything they did for him. The reason I chose to put John forward is because of the hospital and what they did for him. It's about giving back in a way.

Gwen, of Chapel Allerton, had been married to John for 33 years when he died at the age of 66. She said: "It's important to me. It's a little reminder of who he was and what he was to them, and just what the hospital did for him."

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We recognise that may people haven’t been able to say goodbye to their loved ones in the normal way over the last couple of years, so we hope that the Leeds Hospitals Memorial gives people an opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of those closest to them.

“Our ceremony is open to everyone from any faith or none, whether they attend in-person or virtually, from families whose loved ones have died, to NHS staff who have had to say goodbye to patients, or those whose colleagues have died during the pandemic. I hope it will bring some peace and give people space for reflection and remembrance.”

