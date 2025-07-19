A life-saving drug and alcohol service that’s transformed lives across Leeds is marking a decade of helping thousands of people.

Forward Leeds, which has helped more than 21,000 people access detox programmes and turn the tide on addiction, is holding a series of open evenings this month to mark the milestone showcasing vital work being carried out from its city centre hub and satellite bases in Armley and Seacroft.

Helen Cook, Operations Director at Forward Leeds, has overseen the service citywide for two and a half years but has been with organisation for eight. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

From supporting young people under 21 to rolling out emergency Naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses, the service has delivered treatment to thousands - including more than 12,000 people who have successfully exited the programme after completing treatment. More than 7,000 Naloxone kits have been distributed and nearly 2,000 under-21s have received specialist help.

But staff say their work is far from over - and are now using creative tools to reach those who may not otherwise come forward for help.

“We need to turn things upside down and recognise it shouldn’t always be people coming to us - we need to go out to them and be visible,” Helen Cook, Operations Director at Forward Leeds, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

She has worked in substance misuse for her entire career, arguing that the strengths of Forward Leeds are in its deeply rooted partnerships - including a strong relationship with Leeds City Council.

“We are really fortunate in Leeds because we’ve got a really strong foundation,” she said. “We work really closely with ambitious commissioners to ensure that we’re a caring and compassionate city."

Helen has overseen the service citywide for two and a half years but has been with Forward Leeds for eight. She said a major strength is the team’s adaptability, with specialists recruited to fill emerging gaps - including a chemsex worker and, more recently, a coordinator focused on addiction to over-the-counter medications.

One of those now on the team is Ben Hardcastle - a recovery coordinator who first walked through the door as a client.

“In 2021, I came in for treatment for addiction to benzodiazepines,” he said. “The team I work with now tackles addiction to over-the-counter medication.”

Ben, 30, said the turning point came when he realised he needed to seek help for the sake of his family - and the service created a role for him, recognising how powerful lived experience could be in supporting others.

“I don’t have a scientific background, but I have that lived experience that’s helped me so much going into this job,” he said. “When I’m talking to people on my caseload, they become much more relaxed when they find out that I’ve been through what they have.”

Ben Hardcastle, 30, a recovery coordinator at Forward Leeds, first walked through the door as a client. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The team’s approach is personal - combining relapse prevention work with trauma-informed care, home visits, and peer-led support. With more than 4,000 people currently in treatment and upwards of 600 new referrals a month, the demand shows no signs of slowing.

But reaching as many people as possible is still one of the biggest challenges. Helen said. “We have targets to achieve and the financial picture is very challenging.”

However, there is still plenty to celebrate. Since its inception, Forward Leeds has helped nearly 2,000 people under 21 complete treatment and provided life-saving support to some of the most vulnerable people in the city - many of whom are also facing homelessness or trauma.

“A lot of people seem to come through Leeds - it’s a bit of a magnet city,” said Helen. “Deprivation is not the only factor that can lead to addiction, but it can be part of it. We also have very affluent people who come into problems with alcohol and drugs. Trauma is another significant indicator.”

The service’s unique structure - delivered by a partnership of four local organisations - has helped it weather national funding pressures and expand under new government investment.

With the backing of a three-year funding package and a renewed push to reach people where they are - whether through street support teams, specialist workers, or even dating apps - Forward Leeds is determined to keep changing lives.