When Colin Myers retired, he never imagined it would lead to drinking a bottle of scotch a day - or that it would take a seizure to turn his life around.

The 73-year-old, who is from Leeds, ended up with liver problems after his alcohol intake quietly escalated behind closed doors.

But when he eventually had to be rushed to hospital, Colin knew he had to confront the reality of his drinking habit.

“When I was younger I didn’t drink that much,” he said. “I was very athletic. Coming up to retirement, I started drinking more and more.

“Then when I retired, the days got longer, there was really little to do and the drinking just got worse. I was drinking a bottle of scotch a day and sometimes I’d think, ‘have I got enough to last me that day?’ If I didn’t think I had, I’d go buy more.

“It just got on top of me and then I was ill. I had liver problems, borderline cirrhosis. Then I had a seizure and was rushed into hospital. My daughter broke down and said, ‘enough’s enough’. That’s when I got help from Forward Leeds to stop.”

Forward Leeds provides specialist support for people struggling with alcohol and drug problems across the city.

The organisation is launching a dedicated campaign during Alcohol Awareness Week, which begins on Sunday (July 13), to raise awareness of the challenges and health risks associated with drinking in later life.

Now two years sober, Colin said that his “life is great” after seeking support from the team, adding: “I play golf, I’ve trained to become a luthier and I make guitars. Most importantly I’m going to be there for my family. I don’t miss drinking at all anymore.”

Stark figures from Leeds City Council have showed that 16 per cent of people over the age of 50 are drinking at higher risk levels compared with just six per cent in the general population.

The data also revealed that 21 per cent of people aged between 65 and 74 in Leeds drink at least five days a week, compared to just three per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in the city. In addition, 62 per cent of all of the people drinking at higher risk levels in Leeds are over the age of 50.

The new campaign from Forward Leeds, developed with support from Age UK and the Leeds Older People’s Forum, aims to help people know the risks - and understand how small changes can make a big difference. There will be a number of events in the city from next Sunday to promote the initiative.

James Barrie, Forward Leeds’ Service Manager, said: “People may be surprised to learn that people in later life are also the people drinking to higher levels as well.

“As we age, our bodies process alcohol differently, increasing the risk of falls, memory problems, interactions with medications, and long-term health conditions such as liver disease, heart issues, and certain cancers.

“Despite these risks, people and some professionals are often unaware of the risks that alcohol use in later life can cause, so we are trying to raise awareness that to live a healthier life for a longer time, it’s best to watch what you are drinking.”

On Sunday, Forward Leeds is offering a free training session for professionals on alcohol and later life that can be booked through their website.