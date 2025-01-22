12 of the best photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1940s

4 . Seacroft in the 1940s

The front view of the farmhouse of Pigeon Cote Farm in August 1948. The building is stone-built and has a flagged yard, where a dog lies asleep. On the left, a man and a child look over a stone wall at the camera. A chicken is on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net