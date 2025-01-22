12 of the best photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These super snaps showcase a decade in the life of Seacroft in the 1940s.

These super snaps showcase a decade in the life of Seacroft in the 1940s.

The gallery of memories captures an age of innocence as well as featuring local landmarks and well travelled streets. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Old Smithy on N.E side of York Road, handcarts in yard to right of building, a man is standing outside. Just behind the Smithy is a half-timbered building with large trees on either side. Pictured in October 1949.

1. Seacroft in the 1940s

Old Smithy on N.E side of York Road, handcarts in yard to right of building, a man is standing outside. Just behind the Smithy is a half-timbered building with large trees on either side. Pictured in October 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The old Windmill and farm buildings at Seacroft, seen from the south. Pictured in March 1949.

2. Seacroft in the 1940s

The old Windmill and farm buildings at Seacroft, seen from the south. Pictured in March 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across a field of the old windmill at Seacroft, seen from north. Pictured in March 1949.

3. Seacroft in the 1940s

A view across a field of the old windmill at Seacroft, seen from north. Pictured in March 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The front view of the farmhouse of Pigeon Cote Farm in August 1948. The building is stone-built and has a flagged yard, where a dog lies asleep. On the left, a man and a child look over a stone wall at the camera. A chicken is on the right.

4. Seacroft in the 1940s

The front view of the farmhouse of Pigeon Cote Farm in August 1948. The building is stone-built and has a flagged yard, where a dog lies asleep. On the left, a man and a child look over a stone wall at the camera. A chicken is on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The damaged roof of outside toilets in Backhouse Yard pictured in August 1942.

5. Seacroft in the 1940s

The damaged roof of outside toilets in Backhouse Yard pictured in August 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A 105 ton stator and bogie which is been drawn by 2 Fowler steam tractors. It is believed that the photo was taken on Wellington Hill (A58 Wetherby Road) which borders Roundhay and Seacroft. Pictured in May 1941.

6. Seacroft in the 1940s

A 105 ton stator and bogie which is been drawn by 2 Fowler steam tractors. It is believed that the photo was taken on Wellington Hill (A58 Wetherby Road) which borders Roundhay and Seacroft. Pictured in May 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

