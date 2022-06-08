Revealed: The waiting times of every department at Leeds Teaching Hospitals

NHS hospitals in England are under severe pressure, with figures showing waiting lists at record highs.

The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment has grown to 6.4 million, the highest since records began in April 2007.

Trauma and orthopaedic departments have the largest waiting lists, with 731,000 patients queueing for treatments such as knee and hip replacements, 55,000 of whom have been waiting over a year.

Here are the figures for Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

1. NHS hospitals in England are under severe pressure, with figures showing waiting lists at record highs. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo Sales

2. Cardiology - 2,761 Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with disorders of the heart and the cardiovascular system. Picture: Adobe Stock. Photo Sales

3. Cardiothoracic Surgery - 554 Cardiothoracic surgery is the field of medicine involved in surgical treatment of organs inside the thoracic cavity - generally treatment of conditions of the heart, lungs, and other pleural or mediastinal structures. Picture: Adobe Stock. Photo Sales

4. Gynaecology - 7,847 Gynaecology is the area of medicine that involves the treatment of women's diseases, especially those of the reproductive organs. Picture: Adobe Stock. Photo Sales