The requirement to isolate after a positive Covid test could be scrapped alongside all other Covid restrictions, the Prime Minister revealed yesterday.

Currently anyone who tests positive must self isolate for five days, however these restrictions are due to expire at the end of March.

At Prime Minister's Questions yesterday (9 February), Boris Johnson told MPs that he was expecting to move forward the ending of rules by a month.

Here is everything you need to know about the end of Covid restrictions in England.

When would restrictions end?

The Prime Minister said that the end of restrictions could be brought forward by a month.

He is set to announce his plan for Covid-19 after the parliamentary recess period that runs from 10 February until 21 February.

This means that the end of isolation could come as soon as 21 February.

What restrictions would end completely?

The requirement to isolate for five days after a positive test would be scrapped.

However, people who do have Covid will still be advised to work from home despite it not being a legal requirement.

It is not yet known if people who choose to isolate after restrictions are lifted will receive financial support.

Will testing still be free?

Yes - it is believed that both lateral flow and PCR tests would remain free if rules were scrapped at the end of the month.

Why would restrictions end earlier?

Data on Covid-19 has revealed a positive trend, Boris Johnson has stated.

He expanded on this at Prime Minister's Questions, saying:

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."

Are there less Covid cases now than in January?

Since the end of January daily Covid cases have been declining, however still remain high with 58,305 as of today (Thursday 10 February).

Results from a survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics suggested that more than one in 20 people in the UK had Covid in the week up to 5 February - an increase from the previous week.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test are currently averaging over 250 a day, with 242 deaths today (Thursday 10 February).