Landmarks lit up as Leeds marks tragic Covid milestone

Landmarks including Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum will be lit up from this evening (February 7) until Thursday (February 10) in recognition of both those who have lost their lives and the front line workers whose tireless efforts have saved so many others.

The buildings will each be lit up in both blue, as a mark of respect for the city’s NHS and care staff, and yellow, the colour for grief awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landmarks including Leeds Town Hall, Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds City Museum will be lit up.

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This is a sombre milestone for the city which should prompt us all to pause and reflect on the unimaginable toll the past two years have taken on those who have lost family members, loved ones and friends.

“It is also an opportunity for us to be proud of the unity and compassion Leeds has shown throughout the darkest days of pandemic and to look towards the days to come with hope and optimism that having endured so much together, we can be closer and stronger than ever.”

Work has also begun on the transformation of the former South Leeds golf course, which will include a ‘Peoples Woodland.’

In partnership with Leeds Hospitals Charity, the woodland will be a space for reflection and peace in memorial of loved ones who lost their lives during the pandemic as well as a tribute to key workers.

People in Leeds are still being encouraged to do their part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with getting a vaccine still the best way to keep yourself and loved ones safe.

For information on walk-in clinics and where to grab a jab, please visit: leedsccg.nhs.uk/health/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/walk-in-clinics .

*************************