27 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987

1987 proved to be a year of celebration and reflection for Leeds. Thousands turned out for two concerts at Roundhay Park during the summer while the City Varieties was put up for sale. Elsewhere the Leeds United family mourned the passing of one of its own and a school community turned out to fight for its future. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your Leeds. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1987
An appeal went out in September 1987 to the thousands of couples who met before the war at the Dennis Altman School of Dancing, formerly the Mark Altman School. Dennis Altman, the ex-Leeds councillor, who now headed the school in Great George Street, was hoping couples who met there would return for birthday celebrations.
2. Leeds in 1987
The Music Library in a corner of the Central Lending department in the Central Library. Behind the counter are rows of cassettes ready for loan for which the boxes will be out on display. Records were also available.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1987
Staff and local residents of Alston Lane Centre in Seacroft pictured at a farewell party in November 1987 for main organiser, Faye White, pictured centre. She had worked as the central organiser for four years but prior to that she had five years experience as a schools social worker attached to Seacroft Park, Foxwood and Parklands Schools
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1987
Harehills Primary School after closure, taken in the winter of 1987. The roof of the Victoria building closed in 1986 due to a structural fault which rendered it unsafe and plans were underway to construct two new schools, one in the Bankside area and the other on the Rank Optics site.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net