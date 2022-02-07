27 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987

1987 proved to be a year of celebration and reflection for Leeds. Thousands turned out for two concerts at Roundhay Park during the summer while the City Varieties was put up for sale. Elsewhere the Leeds United family mourned the passing of one of its own and a school community turned out to fight for its future. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your Leeds. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook