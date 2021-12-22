Previously those who came into contact with someone with Covid had to isolate for 10 days, regardless of if they were vaccinated or not.

New guidance announced this morning stated that from Wednesday (22 December) the isolation period for people who have tested positive for coronavirus will be reduced by three days - if they get negative results from lateral flow tests.

People who receive negative results from tests taken on day six and day seven of their isolation period will no longer have to self-isolate for full 10 days, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

However, people who are not fully vaccinated will still have to isolate for 10 days if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Those who leave self-isolation after seven days have been advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home and minimise contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected.

Here is where you can get vaccinated in Leeds this week - head to the Yorkshire Evening Post website to find out where to get a PCR test or lateral flow test in Leeds.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Here are the current vaccination sites in Leeds and who can attend each site (checked on 22 December).

Please note that the NHS has advised that people book their vaccination appointments if possible instead of relying on walk-ins.

This will minimise the need to queue now that services are especially busy, and also help staff vaccinate people as quickly as possible.

Wednesday 22 December

The Pharmacy Group Oatland Drive, Unit 2 Oatland Retail Centre, LS7 1SH

9.15am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses for 18+)

The Pharmacy Group Reginald Centre, 263 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds, LS7 3EX

9.15am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses for 18+) Please note: the pharmacy is located towards the back of the building, next to the car park

Seacroft Pharmacy, York Road Medical Centre, 846 York Road, Leeds LS14 6DX

8.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+, booster doses for 18+)

Bilal Centre, Harehills, Leeds LS8 3RD

10.00am – 5.00pm (Pfizer 1st, 2nd doses 16+; booster doses for 18+; Astra Zeneca is also available but supplies are limited so needs to be pre-booked where possible. Please email [email protected] if you’ve been advised you need AZ)

Medichem Pharmacy, 42 Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LA

9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses)

Wetherby Health Centre, Hallfield Lane, LS22 6JT

8.00am-2.30pm (Pfizer: booster doses for 18+). Those already booked in will be fast-tracked.

Thursday 23 December

The Pharmacy Group Oatland Drive, Unit 2 Oatland Retail Centre, LS7 1SH

9.15am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses for 18+)

The Pharmacy Group Reginald Centre, 263 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds, LS7 3EX

9.15am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses for 18+) Please note: the pharmacy is located towards the back of the building, next to the car park

Seacroft Pharmacy, York Road Medical Centre, 846 York Road, Leeds LS14 6DX.

8.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+, booster doses for 18+)

Medichem Pharmacy, 42 Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LA

9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses)

Wetherby Health Centre, Hallfield Lane, LS22 6JT

11.00am-6.30pm (Pfizer: booster doses for 18+). Those already booked in will be fast-tracked.

Friday 24 December

Bilal Centre, Harehills, Leeds LS8 3RD

2:00 – 5.00pm (Pfizer 1st, 2nd doses 16+; booster doses for 18+; Astra Zeneca is also available but supplies are limited so needs to be pre-booked where possible. Please email [email protected] if you’ve been advised you need AZ)

Medichem Pharmacy, 42 Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LA

9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses)