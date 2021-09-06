There are three main ways that people can obtain a PCR test if they have symptoms of the virus: via a walk-in centre, a drive through screening or using a home testing kit ordered online.

PCR tests are normally only used when symptoms of Covid-19b are being displayed, with lateral flow tests being used for those without symptoms.

People displaying symptoms must isolate and conduct a PCR test to ensure they do not have the virus.

This is because PCR tests require a laboratory to analyse the results so are more accurate than the lateral flow tests, which produce results in under an hour from home.

If unsure about which test to take, a full list of symptoms of Covid-19 can be found here to help choose between the PCR test and lateral flow test.

How long does a PCR test take?

PCR tests can vary in how long they take depending on how quickly they are processed by the laboratory.

Tests usually take 24 hours however can take up to 3 days in some instances.

How much is a PCR test?

PCR tests are free when obtained via the NHS website or conducted at one of the listed test centres.

However, as test results cannot be guaranteed in 24 hours some travel organisations are offering PCR tests with a same day turnaround period for a price.

Same day tests can cost up to £140, with next day tests weighing in at between £70 and £90 depending on the provider.

Below is a list of the free forms of PCR testing available in Leeds.

Drive through testing

There are several drive through testing sites in Leeds.

The sites change on a weekly basis and are usually held in car parks across the city.

When taking a drive through test, visitors must remain in their vehicles with the windows closed unless otherwise instructed by the staff on site.

Find the up to date listings on the mobile testing units

Testing from home

It is possible to do a PCR test from home if displaying symptoms of the virus.

Before ordering a PCR test it is suggested that the location of the nearest Royal Mail postbox is known so the test can be sent to the lab as quickly as possible.

If there is no post box nearby a courier can be booked to pick up the test.

PCR tests must be ordered from here.The test must also be registered through GOV.UK here.For instructions on how to conduct a PCR test from home, the Department of Health and Social Care have created a video demonstrating the procedure.

The video is available on the NHS website here.

Walk through testing

The walk through testing site is at the Gryphon Sports Centre in Woodhouse and is open seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.

To guarantee a PCR test on the day it is best to book an appointment in advance.

To book appointments ring 119 or book via the NHS website here.There are also testing centres in Kirklees and Bradford- find those here.