Covid in Leeds: How city compares to every other Yorkshire area as new infection rates rankings revealed

New figures have revealed the most up-to-date Covid infections rates for Leeds and across Yorkshire.

By Joseph Keith
5 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released its Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey results, which estimate the current rates for areas in the UK for the week ending February 28.Reports have emerged in some parts of the UK warning of rising Covid hospital admissions. Here, we look at the latest Covid infection rates in Leeds and how they compare to every area in Yorkshire, ordered from the highest infection rate to the lowest in the region.

Here, the YEP compares Covid rates in Leeds to every other area in Yorkshire included in the ONS data. The list is ordered from the highest infection rate to the lowest in the region.

1. Covid rates in Yorkshire

Photo: Nationalworld

2.6% tested positive for Covid-19 during the survey, according to the ONS data. It represents a ratio of people testing positive for Covid of 1 in 40. The figures cover Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby.

2. North Yorkshire

Photo: Gerard Binks

2.5% tested positive for Covid-19 during the survey, according to the ONS data. It represents a ratio of people testing positive for Covid of 1 in 40. The figures also cover North Lincolnshire, Doncaster (pictured) and Rotherham.

3. North East Lincolnshire/South Yorkshire

Photo: Marie Caley

2.5% tested positive for Covid-19 during the survey, according to the ONS data. It represents a ratio of people testing positive for Covid of 1 in 40.

4. Bradford

Photo: James Hardisty

