The NHS in Leeds has warned that some planned surgery will be cancelled in order to prioritise urgent and emergency surgery as a result of the increase in patients.

Staff shortages, vacancies and illnesses are also contributing to the pressures in Leeds, the NHS said.

Meanwhile, in Wakefield, “currently every cubicle” in the emergency department is full, according to a statement issued by the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals.

The NHS in Leeds and Wakefield is warning people that its A&E departments are at capacity with huge demand.

In the NHS’ statement about Leeds, it said: “Our Emergency Departments, (A&E) and ambulance services are seeing a large number of extremely unwell and frail patients who are suffering from the effects of Covid or Flu. This means that people who do not have a life-threatening illness or injury will be waiting a long time, even those who arrive by ambulance. The NHS in Leeds must prioritise Urgent and Emergency surgery so that we can ensure people get the specialist care that they need. This means that some planned surgery will be cancelled. People will be notified directly if their treatment or appointment needs to be rearranged.”

It warned that during busy times, the NHS “needs families and friends to support their loved ones more than usual”, by offering extra help with arranging transport home or collecting their medicines.

But the statement added: “The NHS is still here for you. Please continue to come to hospital if you are seriously unwell. If you are unsure about the care you need, please call 111 or visit the NHS 111 website.”

The Wakefield trust said that all ward teams at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals are now “extremely stretched” due to extra patients being accommodated. It also said that elective care “which can safely be delayed” is being postponed at its hospitals, too.

Trudie Davies, chief operating officer at the the trust in Wakefield, said: “This is always an extremely busy time of year for health and care services. Demand has been very high for some weeks now. Currently every cubicle in our emergency department is full and we have very high numbers of people waiting to be seen. Our priority is to provide safe care for the sickest patients and people who have less serious conditions who turn up at A&E will face a very long wait. Our advice is that it is really important patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk. However, people who do not require highly specialist care in a hospital setting will have a better, safer experience if they seek help from other services.”

Patients are being advised to follow the six steps below by the NHS, “to overcome the challenges we are facing”:

*Regardless of pressures, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care (when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk) continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases

*Save time if you have a minor injury or illness - A&E is busier than usual so, unless it is a life threatening or emergency case (when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk), you are likely to experience a long wait. It may be quicker for you to go to an Urgent treatment centre or call 111 / visit NHS111 online It’s free and they can give you urgent advice, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

*If your GP or hospital has not contacted you, please attend your appointments as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled.

*All residents of Leeds and NHS workers can play a part to protect ourselves and those around us. If you have Covid or flu symptoms avoid mixing with others, particularly those who are elderly or frail. Check the local service information and self-care tips available on the ‘Together We Can’ website.

*If you have a friend or relative in hospital and you are able to support them with discharge transport or on their return home, please let the ward know this