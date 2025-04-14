Bentley Court Meanwood: Leeds retirement home confirms Legionella bacteria traces found in flat as resident 'taken very ill'
Anchor, which owns and runs Bentley Court in Meanwood, has confirmed that it found traces of the bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires’ disease, in one of the flats at the complex today (Monday).
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands one resident has been taken to hospital after becoming “very ill”. Anchor said it was working with the Health and Safety Executive.
Legionella is a form of bacteria that can lead Legionnaires’ disease, which the NHS website describes as a lung infection that “can be very serious”.
A spokesperson for Anchor said: “We recently conducted water sampling at Bentley Court which indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria within one individual flat. We have taken swift and comprehensive action to address this, and there is no cause for other residents to be concerned.
“We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive, who are content with the actions we have taken here, both now and in the past, to understand how the bacteria developed and to identify any improvements we may be able to make in future.
“Residents have been invited to a meeting tomorrow (April 15) to reassure them and to answer any questions they may have. The health and safety of our residents remains paramount.”
Leeds City Council has also been contacted for comment.
