Patients in Armley can access health services closer to home after the opening of a new diagnostic centre.

The facility, at Armley Moor Health Centre, offers tests including ultrasounds, ECGs, blood pressure checks and sleep studies.

Since opening at the end of September, it has already offered more than 4,000 tests - meaning less strain on the trust’s main hospitals.

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “I was delighted to visit Armley Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) and meet the committed and caring team working there.

“It was really interesting to hear about the impact this new centre is already having in its first few months.

“It was also good to speak to staff about future plans and how we’re going to continue developing these services.

“Our CDCs play a key role in providing fairer access to healthcare services and bringing care closer to home for patients, while also reducing the pressure on our larger hospitals.”

Rhina Pagarigan, Junior Sister at Armley CDC, said: “Patients have told us they are pleased to be able to get their health tests closer to home, so they don’t have to travel so far to our major hospitals.

“We’re also reducing waiting times by seeing more people at CDCs, which is better for all our patients. These centres make it easier for people to access healthcare – it’s more convenient and efficient for them.”

Laura Lamping, CDC Programme Manager at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “Armley CDC has been popular with patients so far and we’ve received some great feedback about how convenient people find it, having these services on their doorstep.

“Patients have also commented on how friendly, efficient and reassuring our staff are in this centre, which is lovely to hear.

“Our CDCs give people easier access to diagnostic services, reducing waiting times and relieving pressure on major hospital sites.

“They also help give patients more options and have the potential to allow people to get multiple tests on the same day in the same place.”

The centre in Armley is one of three CDCs in Leeds, including Seacroft and Beeston.

When GPs or hospital care teams refer people for diagnostic tests, they can select the most convenient location for the patient – which may be their local CDC.

So far, more than 78,000 tests have been delivered across the three CDCs, with an aim of delivering over 107,000 per year once fully operational.