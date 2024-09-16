5 . Armley in 1969

A view from the high rise flats on Wyther estate showing Armley Ridge Road to the right, running down to Amen Corner, and the bridge over the canal. Headingley RUFC ground is to the right with Thrift Stores on Bridge Road beyond it. Housing on the Raynville's and Houghley's are in the foreground to the left. The high rise flats from where the photograph was taken were built in the grounds of Wyther House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net