1. Armley in 1969
Wyther Park parade of shops in April 1969. R.C. Groves, butchers, is on the corner with Wyther Park Mount. Looking along the parade, Frank Slights greengrocers is next followed by Wyther Park Bakeries, Chapman's Newsagents, Boots the Chemist, a haberdashers, an ironmongers, a Post Office and a betting shop. The advertising poster on the gable end states 'Aztec, a chocolate feast from Cadbury's'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in 1969
Taken from the top of Christ Church tower. Upper Armley School can be seen bottom left, both Alan Bennett and Barbara Taylor Bradford went to school here. Gott's Park can be seen middle left across Stanningley Road. Theaker Lane runs from bottom left with recently built high rise flats in the centre at Burnsall Court. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in 1969
A view along Hall Lane with the junction with Mitford Terrace to the left. Moving along Hall Lane the other streets are Simpson Grove, Simpson Street, Gledhow Street, Fearnley Street and Fitz Arthur Street where the butcher's delivery van is parked. Pictured in April 1969. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in 1969
Harry Peers greengrocers shop on Town Street at Moor Top. In this view the owner is outside the shop with a car, registration PUG 800G, parked to the right. The shop also sells fish. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in 1969
A view from the high rise flats on Wyther estate showing Armley Ridge Road to the right, running down to Amen Corner, and the bridge over the canal. Headingley RUFC ground is to the right with Thrift Stores on Bridge Road beyond it. Housing on the Raynville's and Houghley's are in the foreground to the left. The high rise flats from where the photograph was taken were built in the grounds of Wyther House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in 1969
A view from the tower of Christ Church, Upper Armley in April 1969. Ridge Road can be seen crossing Stanningley Road and going up to Armley Ridge Terrace with allotments to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
