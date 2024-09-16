West Leeds: Amazing photos take you back to Armley at the end of the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:21 GMT

These fantastic colour photos celebrate a year in the life of Armley at the end of the 1960s.

These images are a mix of shop views and others taken of the community from above which come together to provide intriguing glimpse of LS12 during 1969. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Wyther Park parade of shops in April 1969. R.C. Groves, butchers, is on the corner with Wyther Park Mount. Looking along the parade, Frank Slights greengrocers is next followed by Wyther Park Bakeries, Chapman's Newsagents, Boots the Chemist, a haberdashers, an ironmongers, a Post Office and a betting shop. The advertising poster on the gable end states 'Aztec, a chocolate feast from Cadbury's'.

1. Armley in 1969

Wyther Park parade of shops in April 1969. R.C. Groves, butchers, is on the corner with Wyther Park Mount. Looking along the parade, Frank Slights greengrocers is next followed by Wyther Park Bakeries, Chapman's Newsagents, Boots the Chemist, a haberdashers, an ironmongers, a Post Office and a betting shop. The advertising poster on the gable end states 'Aztec, a chocolate feast from Cadbury's'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Taken from the top of Christ Church tower. Upper Armley School can be seen bottom left, both Alan Bennett and Barbara Taylor Bradford went to school here. Gott's Park can be seen middle left across Stanningley Road. Theaker Lane runs from bottom left with recently built high rise flats in the centre at Burnsall Court.

2. Armley in 1969

Taken from the top of Christ Church tower. Upper Armley School can be seen bottom left, both Alan Bennett and Barbara Taylor Bradford went to school here. Gott's Park can be seen middle left across Stanningley Road. Theaker Lane runs from bottom left with recently built high rise flats in the centre at Burnsall Court. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view along Hall Lane with the junction with Mitford Terrace to the left. Moving along Hall Lane the other streets are Simpson Grove, Simpson Street, Gledhow Street, Fearnley Street and Fitz Arthur Street where the butcher's delivery van is parked. Pictured in April 1969.

3. Armley in 1969

A view along Hall Lane with the junction with Mitford Terrace to the left. Moving along Hall Lane the other streets are Simpson Grove, Simpson Street, Gledhow Street, Fearnley Street and Fitz Arthur Street where the butcher's delivery van is parked. Pictured in April 1969. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Harry Peers greengrocers shop on Town Street at Moor Top. In this view the owner is outside the shop with a car, registration PUG 800G, parked to the right. The shop also sells fish.

4. Armley in 1969

Harry Peers greengrocers shop on Town Street at Moor Top. In this view the owner is outside the shop with a car, registration PUG 800G, parked to the right. The shop also sells fish. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view from the high rise flats on Wyther estate showing Armley Ridge Road to the right, running down to Amen Corner, and the bridge over the canal. Headingley RUFC ground is to the right with Thrift Stores on Bridge Road beyond it. Housing on the Raynville's and Houghley's are in the foreground to the left. The high rise flats from where the photograph was taken were built in the grounds of Wyther House.

5. Armley in 1969

A view from the high rise flats on Wyther estate showing Armley Ridge Road to the right, running down to Amen Corner, and the bridge over the canal. Headingley RUFC ground is to the right with Thrift Stores on Bridge Road beyond it. Housing on the Raynville's and Houghley's are in the foreground to the left. The high rise flats from where the photograph was taken were built in the grounds of Wyther House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view from the tower of Christ Church, Upper Armley in April 1969. Ridge Road can be seen crossing Stanningley Road and going up to Armley Ridge Terrace with allotments to the left.

6. Armley in 1969

A view from the tower of Christ Church, Upper Armley in April 1969. Ridge Road can be seen crossing Stanningley Road and going up to Armley Ridge Terrace with allotments to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Armley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice