As 2025 approaches, healthcare in the city will see a number of transformations aiming to streamline services. Whether it’s groundbreaking new facilities or trailblazing tech, there’s a lot planned for the new year.

One of the major moments will be the opening of the new £6.8 million Rob Burrow Centre for MND in the summer. Inspired by the Leeds Rhinos legend, the state-of-the-art facility will provide unmatched care and support to patients and families.

Leeds General Infirmary is also on the brink of a new era, with plans for a brand new hospital taking major strides. Elsewhere, a new community diagnostic centre is already welcoming patients, giving quicker access to tests and scans.

And let’s not forget the people running the hospitals, as new faces could soon join top teams. Here are seven major changes expected in healthcare in Leeds in 2025 -

1 . Rob Burrow Centre for MND to open Set to open in summer 2025 at Seacroft Hospital, the £6.8 million Rob Burrow Centre for MND has been designed with input from patients and the MND community. The cutting-edge facility will offer care in a calm, accessible environment. Inspired by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, it will bring specialist teams and technologies under one roof to transform lives.

2 . Major step forward for new hospital at Leeds General Infirmary Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is advancing plans for a state-of-the-art hospital at Leeds General Infirmary. The project, including a new Leeds Children's Hospital and one of the UK's largest maternity centres, will serve 1.6 million patients annually. Public engagement events in 2025 will support securing full planning consent. The new facility is set to bring significant economic benefits through the neighbouring Innovation Village.

3 . Innovation Village to transform healthcare in Leeds Leeds' Innovation Village is gaining momentum with the transformation of the Old Medical School into a cutting-edge innovation hub. Acquired by Scarborough Group, the 75,000 sq ft hub will integrate historic architecture with modern facilities for start-ups and academics. The is set to improve collaboration and support Leeds in becoming a leading health tech hub, complementing the wider Innovation Village plans.

4 . Community diagnostics closer to home The new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Beeston is making it easier for South Leeds residents to access vital tests like ultrasounds and ECGs closer to home. Located in James Reed House, it complements CDCs at Armley Moor Health Centre and Seacroft Hospital. The centres will continue to reduce waiting times and ease pressure on hospitals in 2025.

5 . Faster surgery after opening of new £12m unit at Wharfedale Hospital The new £12 million Elective Care Hub at Wharfedale Hospital aims to transform patient care by reducing waiting times for surgery. Featuring two new operating theatres, recovery areas and overnight wards, the hub creates year-round capacity for planned operations. It is expected to treat 3,500 additional patients annually.

6 . New leadership at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is set to welcome new leadership as Dame Linda Pollard steps down in summer 2025 after nearly 12 years as Chair. A recruitment process is underway to find her successor, marking a new chapter for one of the UK's largest trusts.