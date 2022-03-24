Entitled What We Go Through Together, the poignant new display is made up of 600 hundred carefully folded butterflies which were created by members of the Adult Critical Care team in Leeds.

Each individual butterfly carries a personal message from its creator, with the full collection being brought together by local artist Aimee Grundell, who used the butterfly as a symbol of transformation, re-birth and optimism.

Leeds City Museum's new display of origami butterflies. Pictured is Cora Presley, Head of Nursing for Adult Critical Care Team.

Catherine Balcombe lead quality nurse with the Adult Critical Care team at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The past two years have been incredibly difficult and emotionally challenging for everyone working on the front lines of the NHS who has seen first-hand the toll COVID has taken on countless staff, patients, families and loved ones.

“This project has given us an important chance to use art as part of our own healing process and to express our sadness, solidarity and hope in a unique and beautiful way.”

Staff made the butterflies during a ‘reset day’ programme organised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The days were organised to help staff prioritise their own wellbeing after the enormous challenges the teams faced during the pandemic and were run in partnership with wellbeing workshop providers Mind It and Optimus Team Learning.

Leeds City Museum's new display of origami butterflies.

Mind It director Lucile Allen-Paisant and Optimus Team Learning director Simon Thomas said: "It has been an honour to support the dedicated Leeds Adult Critical Care team on their journey of recovery, following the adversity they have come through over the past two years. Alongside their selflessness, prioritising self-care and wellbeing has never been more important.”

The display can now be seen in Leeds City Museum’s community corridor, where it will be until June 6.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Our NHS staff have shouldered such an incredible burden over the past two years, sacrificing so much fighting to keep each and every one of us safe and to care for those hit hardest by the pandemic.