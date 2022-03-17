All the free museums you can visit in Leeds and the wonderful local history they contain

All of these museums are free to attend and have interesting exhibitions planned for this spring.

Leeds City Museum

The museum was established in 1819 but reopened to the public in 2008.

Leeds City Museum.

There are six galleries across four floors with exhibitions on the natural world and ancient history.

Currently the museum is showing a special exhibition on the NHS Critical Carers and one on the changing nature of money.

Opening hours: Monday - closed, Tuesday to Friday - 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday - 11am to 5pm.

Address: Millennium Square, Leedsm LS2 8BH

Curious Creatures exhibition at Abbey House Museum.

Abbey House Museum

If you want to go back in time to the Victorian era then Abbey House can help you get there.

The museum houses a 19th century street that is filled with fascinating items of the past.

Abbey House is currently showing an exhibition called ‘Curious Creatures’ which explores how Victorians treated animals.

Leeds Industrial Museum.

Opening hours: Monday - closed, Tuesday to Friday - 10am to 5pm, Saturday - 12pm to 5pm, Sunday - 10am to 5pm.

Address: Abbey Walk, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH

Leeds Discovery Centre

The centre houses over one million objects

In the Easter Holidays they are hosting an event on Ancient Egypt where participants can see real ancient artefacts - the event is on April 6.

On April 13 they are hosting an event called ‘Fantastic Fossils’ where people can become a palaeontologists for the day.

Opening hours: Visits are currently by appointment only.

To book an appointment call 0113 378 2100 or email [email protected]

Address: Carlisle Road, Leeds, LS10 1LB

Leeds Industrial Museum

If you want to know more about Leed’s industrial past then this museum is the right one for you.

The museum has a wide range of items from the textile railway and engineering industries.

They also house one of the smallest cinemas in the world - it has just 24 seats.

The museum is hosting an exhibition on great innovators until September 30, 2022.

There will be cloth making workshops on April 5 to 7,12 to 14.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday - 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday - 12pm to 5pm.

Address: Canal Road, Leeds, LS12 2QF

Kirkstall Abbey

The Abbey is over 800 years old and is one of the best preserved in the country.

Visitors can explore the building and learn about its history in the visitor centre.

The Abbey is located near the River Aire which is perfect for a stroll.

In March 2022 there will be a series of well-being activities being hosted at the Abbey including yoga, mindfulness sessions and meditation.

On March 29 there is a heritage talk for the over 55s.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday - 10am to 4pm.

Address: Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH

Royal Armories Museum

The museum is home to the UK’s national collection of arms and armour.

They have 4,500 objects on display including items from Henry VIII’s reign and a giant metal elephant from the 16th Century.

During the Easter Holidays there will be an International Jousting Tournament with knights and horses (April 15 to 18).

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday - 10am to 5pm.

Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT

Horsforth Village Museum

This small local museum tells the story of the village it lives in - once known as the largest village in England.

It is run by volunteers who are passionate about Leeds history.

Opening hours: Saturday - 10am to 4pm, Sunday - 2pm to 5pm.

Address: 5 The Green, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5JB

Bagshaw Museum

The museum is set in Wilton Park with woodland and lakeside walks on offer as well as a large collection of worldwide exhibits.

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday - 12pm to 4pm.