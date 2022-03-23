Leeds buildings will be lit up yellow for Covid anniversary tonight

It comes exactly two years since the first national Covid lockdown was announced by the Government, itself two days after the first Covid death in Leeds.

A minute's silence took place in the city at noon, with people encouraged to come together to observe the national silence to honour loved ones who have died, as well as to reflect on the challenges overcome.

Civic buildings will also be lit up in yellow during this evening in honour of those who lost their lives to the disease.

Civic buildings in Leeds, such as Civic Hall, will be lit up yellow this evening.

A virtual death café run by Leeds Bereavement Forum will take place from 3pm-4pm to provide a dedicated space to encourage discussion about death and dying in a relaxed environment.

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis (Lab) said: “There’s absolutely no doubt that Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on all our lives.

"This annual day will give us all time to pause and think about this unprecedented loss and the grief many people have experienced in the days ahead. I’d encourage everyone to play their part and find time to pause and reflect for a while.”

Coun Salma Arif (Lab), Leeds City Council's executive member for Public Health and Active Lifestyles, said: “Today is a chance to take a moment and reflect on those no longer with us, to think of the families left behind, and to look forward positively to the future. I would also like to extend my thanks and praise to the communities of Leeds for coming together during this time to provide love and understanding to the people who needed it the most.”