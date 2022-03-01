The number of children who have been offered their first preference school is once again the highest it has been in Leeds at 8230 children.

However some families are unhappy with the places they have been offered, with 7.8 percent being offered their second choice and 2.4 percent of children being offered their third choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Roundhay School. 256 out of 258 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021, making it one of the best secondary schools in Leeds. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Here is what you can do if you are unhappy with your child's secondary school place.

How to appeal the school's decision

You will have received a letter with the decision about your child’s school.

If your child is refused a place at your desired school, you can appeal against the decision - the letter will tell you how.

You must appeal against each rejection separately and you can only appeal once against each rejection.

How to prepare for your appeal

The admission authority for the school must allow you at least 20 school days to appeal from when they send the decision letter.

The admission authority will set a deadline for submitting information and evidence to support your appeal. If you submit anything after the deadline, it might not be considered and may result in delays to your hearing.

What is the hearing process?

There’s a panel of 3 or more people at the appeal hearing. The panel must be independent and must follow the school admission appeals code.

The admission authority will explain why they turned down your application.

You’ll be able to give your own reasons why your child should be admitted.

The appeals panel must decide if the school’s admission criteria were properly followed and comply with the school admissions code.

If the criteria were not properly followed or do not comply with the school admissions code your appeal must be upheld.

If your reasons for your child to be admitted outweigh the school’s reasons for not admitting any more children at all, your appeal will be upheld.

You will usually be sent the decision within 5 school days.

How soon is the hearing after you file an appeal?

The admission authority must give you at least 10 school days’ notice of the hearing.

Appeals must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline for making an appeal.