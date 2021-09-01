The Government's league table ranks schools based on their Progress 8 score- a score based on what a student gets in their best eight subjects at GCSE level and the progress made from the end of year 6.
Here is a list of the top 7 secondary schools in Leeds according to the Progress 8 criteria.
You can see the full league table here.
1. The Morley Academy
262 out of 265 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Boston Spa Academy
106 out of 108 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Roundhay School
256 out of 258 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Allerton High School
186 out of 196 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson