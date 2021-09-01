219 out of 224 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.

Secondary schools in Leeds: the seven best secondary schools in Leeds according to Government data

The Government's annual league table of the best schools in the UK put these seven secondary schools in Leeds at the top of the ranking.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:54 pm

The Government's league table ranks schools based on their Progress 8 score- a score based on what a student gets in their best eight subjects at GCSE level and the progress made from the end of year 6.

Here is a list of the top 7 secondary schools in Leeds according to the Progress 8 criteria.

You can see the full league table here.

1. The Morley Academy

262 out of 265 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Boston Spa Academy

106 out of 108 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Roundhay School

256 out of 258 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Allerton High School

186 out of 196 students ranked Progress 8 in 2021.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

