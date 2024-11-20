Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “warm” and “highly inclusive” nursery in north Leeds has completed an Ofsted turnaround.

Milestones Day Nursery, on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, has been rated as Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It completes an impressive turnaround for the nursery having previously been rated as Requires Improvement during an April 2024 inspection.

The education watchdog said: “Children receive a warm welcome on arrival at this highly inclusive nursery. It is evident that all staff know the children very well. Children welcome cuddles and reassurance from staff if they feel unsettled.

“Children benefit from a wide range of stimulating learning experiences. The youngest children show considerable concentration as they explore paint using their fingers, brushes, and cardboard tubes.”

In the pre-school room, all children are “fully engaged in a music activity”. They listen carefully and follow instructions, playing their instruments loudly, softly, quickly, and slowly.

The nursery has introduced a “range of strategies” to support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to develop their communication skills. However, these are “not yet fully embedded.”

Inspectors added: “Leaders and managers have worked hard since the last inspection to make changes to the nursery. There has been a strong emphasis on the development of the learning environment.

“The curriculum provided is sequenced effectively to build up children's knowledge and skills, so they are ready for their next stage in learning. There is a strong focus on ensuring that the opportunities provided take into account children's individual needs.”

Children's good health is promoted effectively. Children eat their freshly prepared lunch enthusiastically, while pre-school children “discuss the importance” of eating plenty of fresh fruit.

Leaders and managers continue to “evaluate the provision and welcome advice and support”. They provide staff with plenty of training opportunities to develop their practice even further.