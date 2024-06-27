Milestones Meanwood: Ofsted downgrades Leeds nursery to requires improvement
Milestones Day Nursery, on Tongue Lane, Meanwood, has been rated as Requires Improvement overall in a new report published by Ofsted, following an inspection visit.
The nursery, previously rated Good, was downgraded in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
The education watchdog said: “On the day of the inspection, the provider had not ensured that there was a manager or named deputy manager to take charge in her absence. As a result, staff did not know who was taking the role of lead in the nursery.
“The provider does not currently implement a well-planned and sequenced curriculum for toddlers and pre-school children. In addition, she does not equip these rooms with a good range of resources to capture children's interests.”
However, the nursery has vowed to contest the Ofsted report following the inspection, which bosses say was triggered by a “malicious complaint”. And they said they have since been “overwhelmed” with support from parents.
A spokesperson for Milestones Day Nursery said: “We continue on the complaints procedure. We have support from settings with similar experiences and want the fair inspection we deserve. We have been overwhelmed with the support from our families.”
Ofsted inspectors praised the nursery for being “welcoming and friendly” and said babies were supported well during transition into the nursery.
The report added: “Leaders are proactive in seeking additional support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).
“Children benefit from consistent guidance from patient staff who manage unwanted behaviour well.”
Parents are described as being “positive about the care their children receive”. They comment that staff are kind, helpful and understanding, the Ofsted report said.
