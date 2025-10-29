The 20 top-rated Leeds primary schools for behavioural excellence by Ofsted in 2025

By Alex Grant

Published 29th Oct 2025

These are the best Leeds primary schools based on behaviour according to Ofsted inspectors.

Primary schools are graded by Ofsted across five sub-categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

But which schools rank the best for pupil behaviour? Well we have compiled a list of the top-rated primary schools, located within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding or Good for behaviour and attitudes during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far.

View our gallery below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Bramhope Primary School, located in Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

1. Bramhope Primary School

Bramhope Primary School, located in Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bankside Primary School, located in Shepherds Lane, Harehills, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

2. Bankside Primary School

Bankside Primary School, located in Shepherds Lane, Harehills, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

3. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Simon Hulme

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

4. Greenmount Primary School

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Gary Longbottom

Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

5. Gledhow Primary School

Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Gledhow PS/Google

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

6. Carr Manor Community School

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

