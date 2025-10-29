The 20 top-rated Leeds primary schools for behavioural excellence by Ofsted in 2025

But which schools rank the best for pupil behaviour? Well we have compiled a list of the top-rated primary schools, located within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding or Good for behaviour and attitudes during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far.
1. Bramhope Primary School
Bramhope Primary School, located in Breary Rise, Bramhope, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Bankside Primary School
Bankside Primary School, located in Shepherds Lane, Harehills, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson
3. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School
St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Simon Hulme
4. Greenmount Primary School
Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Gary Longbottom
5. Gledhow Primary School
Gledhow Primary School, located in Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Gledhow PS/Google
6. Carr Manor Community School
Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers