Be Curious: 11 fantastic photos from University of Leeds event as researchers inspire young people with fun activities

Published 18th May 2025, 12:12 BST

It was a day of inspiration for young people as the University of Leeds’s flagship family event returned.

Be Curious was held yesterday (Saturday) across the University of Leeds campus and featured a range of interactive activities designed by researchers.

The free event was packed with hands-on experiments and eye-opening discoveries for families to get involved with.

Lessons on biology, chemistry and physics were all at hand as fun events for children of all ages.

Speaking before the event, Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “We aim to spark curiosity, inspire children and create meaningful connections between research and the wider world.”

Check out our photos from the eye-opening event in the gallery below.

Joseph Starkie, five, of Cookridge drawing people who do medical trials wearing his hat from the Leeds Institute of Medical Research Bowel Cancer Screening

1. Drawing inspiration

Joseph Starkie, five, of Cookridge drawing people who do medical trials wearing his hat from the Leeds Institute of Medical Research Bowel Cancer Screening | Steve Riding

Charlotte Laver-Gregory of the School of Geology explaining about rocks to Lily Causon-Mitchell, five, of Roundhay

2. Learning rocks!

Charlotte Laver-Gregory of the School of Geology explaining about rocks to Lily Causon-Mitchell, five, of Roundhay | Steve Riding

Robin Hayward of the the School of Earth and Environment explains the colours of a forest to some of the visitors

3. Fascinating forest facts

Robin Hayward of the the School of Earth and Environment explains the colours of a forest to some of the visitors | Steve Riding

Michael Zahariev, eight, of Chapel Allerton gets his hands into a mix of corn flour and water assisted by Ben Dalby-McCusker of the Leeds Institute for Fluid Dynamics

4. Learning gets messy

Michael Zahariev, eight, of Chapel Allerton gets his hands into a mix of corn flour and water assisted by Ben Dalby-McCusker of the Leeds Institute for Fluid Dynamics | Steve Riding

Evie Robinson of Churwell making bubbles in the Research Play area

5. Blowing bubbles

Evie Robinson of Churwell making bubbles in the Research Play area | Steve Riding

Efie Thurston, six, of Skipton checks out the inner workings of a body at the Leeds Medical School section

6. It's what's inside that counts

Efie Thurston, six, of Skipton checks out the inner workings of a body at the Leeds Medical School section | Steve Riding

