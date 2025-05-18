Be Curious was held yesterday (Saturday) across the University of Leeds campus and featured a range of interactive activities designed by researchers.

The free event was packed with hands-on experiments and eye-opening discoveries for families to get involved with.

Lessons on biology, chemistry and physics were all at hand as fun events for children of all ages.

Speaking before the event, Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, said: “We aim to spark curiosity, inspire children and create meaningful connections between research and the wider world.”

Check out our photos from the eye-opening event in the gallery below.

1 . Drawing inspiration Joseph Starkie, five, of Cookridge drawing people who do medical trials wearing his hat from the Leeds Institute of Medical Research Bowel Cancer Screening | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Learning rocks! Charlotte Laver-Gregory of the School of Geology explaining about rocks to Lily Causon-Mitchell, five, of Roundhay | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Fascinating forest facts Robin Hayward of the the School of Earth and Environment explains the colours of a forest to some of the visitors | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Learning gets messy Michael Zahariev, eight, of Chapel Allerton gets his hands into a mix of corn flour and water assisted by Ben Dalby-McCusker of the Leeds Institute for Fluid Dynamics | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Blowing bubbles Evie Robinson of Churwell making bubbles in the Research Play area | Steve Riding Photo Sales