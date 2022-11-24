8 'Outstanding' schools in Leeds and Wakefield that have been re-inspected by Ofsted

Schools handed the education watchdog's top rating had been exempt from routine inspections but this rule was lifted in 2020. Since then, Ofsted has inspected 371 of the schools and more than 80 per cent have lost their 'Outstanding' status, according to its reports.Here, we have compiled a list of all the schools in Leeds and Wakefield from Ofsted's website that were previously rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog but have been re-inspected following the rule change in 2020.