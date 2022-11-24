8 'Outstanding' schools in Leeds and Wakefield that have been re-inspected by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors have revisited hundreds of schools previously rated 'Outstanding' in England following recent rule changes.
Schools handed the education watchdog's top rating had been exempt from routine inspections but this rule was lifted in 2020. Since then, Ofsted has inspected 371 of the schools and more than 80 per cent have lost their 'Outstanding' status, according to its reports.Here, we have compiled a list of all the schools in Leeds and Wakefield from Ofsted's website that were previously rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog but have been re-inspected following the rule change in 2020.
1. Schools reinspected by Ofsted
All of the schools were previously rated as 'Outstanding' - Ofsted's highest grading - at previous inspection. They have since been re-inspected by the education watchdog following rule changes in 2020.
2. St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Leeds
The primary school, in Alwoodley, was rated Outstanding following an inspection in 2007. After a reinspection in December 2021, it was rated Good. Pictured in 2012.
3. Burley Oaks Primary School, Ilkley
Burley Oaks Primary School, in Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley, was rated Outstanding following an inspection in 2007. After a reinspection in September 2022, it retained its Outstanding status. Pictured is headteacher Claire Lee at the school earlier this year.
4. Ossett Holy Trinity CofE VA Primary School, Wakefield
Ossett Holy Trinity CofE VA Primary School, in Ossett, Wakefield, was rated Outstanding following an inspection in 2008. After a reinspection in September 2022, it was rated as Requires Improvement. Pictured in 2013.
