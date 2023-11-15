Leeds council are to “fully fund” the replacement of a Leeds nursery roof after the discovery of crumbling RAAC concrete.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shadwell Childcare, which operates in the old caretaker’s bungalow at Shadwell Primary School, was partially closed and relocated this year after controversial RAAC (Reinforced Autoclave Aerated Concrete) was discovered, with plans being put in place to replace the affected roof.

Leeds City Council’s deputy leader Jonathan Pryor, who is also the authority’s executive member for education, has now confirmed that the council will be footing the bill for the replacement roof after failing to receive the necessary confirmation from central Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Pryor said: “The council has worked with the nursery provider and has agreed to bring forward a scheme to replace the affected roof of the building occupied by Shadwell Childcare Ltd as soon as possible. In the meantime, the nursery continues to operate from temporary accommodation to minimise disruption to parents.

Shadwell Childcare was partially closed and relocated this year after controversial RAAC concrete was discovered. Picture: Google

“The Government said that all schools where RAAC was confirmed would be provided with funding for mitigation works, I wrote to the Secretary of State on October 4 asking for confirmation that the works needed at this site would be funded. The reply I received doesn’t address my question and is unclear as to whether the bungalow occupied by Shadwell Childcare Ltd will be covered by the Government’s promise.

“As a result we are, once again, stepping in and funding these urgent works to ensure the children of Shadwell can move back into their building as soon as possible.”

Council previously funded the £28m rebuild of Benton Park School, after Government officials ignored “critical” warnings over the state of school buildings in Leeds – five years before the national disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, over 100 UK schools were confirmed to feature RAAC concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar.”