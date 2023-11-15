Shadwell Childcare: Leeds council to 'fully fund' nursery roof replacement after crumbling RAAC concrete found
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shadwell Childcare, which operates in the old caretaker’s bungalow at Shadwell Primary School, was partially closed and relocated this year after controversial RAAC (Reinforced Autoclave Aerated Concrete) was discovered, with plans being put in place to replace the affected roof.
Leeds City Council’s deputy leader Jonathan Pryor, who is also the authority’s executive member for education, has now confirmed that the council will be footing the bill for the replacement roof after failing to receive the necessary confirmation from central Government.
Coun Pryor said: “The council has worked with the nursery provider and has agreed to bring forward a scheme to replace the affected roof of the building occupied by Shadwell Childcare Ltd as soon as possible. In the meantime, the nursery continues to operate from temporary accommodation to minimise disruption to parents.
“The Government said that all schools where RAAC was confirmed would be provided with funding for mitigation works, I wrote to the Secretary of State on October 4 asking for confirmation that the works needed at this site would be funded. The reply I received doesn’t address my question and is unclear as to whether the bungalow occupied by Shadwell Childcare Ltd will be covered by the Government’s promise.
“As a result we are, once again, stepping in and funding these urgent works to ensure the children of Shadwell can move back into their building as soon as possible.”
Council previously funded the £28m rebuild of Benton Park School, after Government officials ignored “critical” warnings over the state of school buildings in Leeds – five years before the national disaster.
In September, over 100 UK schools were confirmed to feature RAAC concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar.”
It is understood that no RAAC has been found within the main Shadwell Primary School building and that teaching remains unaffected. Woodkirk Academy in Tingley is the only other school in Leeds known to be affected at this stage. A small area of the secondary school has been closed since the discovery.