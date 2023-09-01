Leeds City Council has issued an update after the Government ordered the urgent closure of school buildings at risk of collapse.

As children prepare to return to class rooms next week, thousands across England could be forced to start the school year either online or in temporary facilities, after the Government ordered more than 100 schools to “immediately shut” following fears over a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the dangerous material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be “susceptible to failure.”

Responding to concerns over what this could mean for school buildings across the city, Leeds City Council said that they are “assessing any potential impact” but that “no schools in Leeds have been required to close at this stage”.

A council spokesperson, said: “The DfE has previously requested that all local authorities complete a questionnaire on the presence of RAAC, providing them with a list of potential schools effected where the local authorities are the responsible body for condition.

“We are currently assessing any potential impact this may have on our schools network, however, no schools in Leeds have been required to close at this stage. Once assessments are completed, remedial works plan will be established if required.”

In total, the Government confirmed 156 schools across England were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works.