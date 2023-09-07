A Leeds school has responded after the site appeared on a Government list of confirmed buildings with the controversial reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

Woodkirk Academy, Tingley, was included on the official list published by the Department for Education (DfE) yesterday (Wednesday, September 6), as one of over 100 schools nationwide that feature a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the 1950s and mid-’70s in the UK, but has since been found to be “susceptible to failure.”

While face-to-face lessons at the school are continuing, a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed the closure of a “small area” as the academy’s operator, Leodis Academies Trust, works alongside Leeds City Council to ensure “minimal disruption” is caused to students.

Woodkirk Academy, Tingley, was included on the official list yesterday. Pictures: National World/Adobe Stock

A spokesperson for Leodis Academies Trust said: “We can confirm that Woodkirk Academy, a member of Leodis Academies Trust, was notified by the Department for Education over the weekend, that it was required to shut a small area in school due to the presence of RAAC.

“The Academy has put in place appropriate safety measures and is working closely with the DfE to ensure that education can continue on site for all students with minimal disruption.

“Parents have been contacted to inform and reassure them that plans for the start of term and students’ return remain unchanged. We will continue to update them should any changes be required, although none are anticipated at this time.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of Woodkirk Academy’s inclusion on the Government’s confirmed list of schools with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and have reached out to offer our support. The Academy and Trust have put in place appropriate mitigations allowing all students to return to site tomorrow in line with their planned return to school.”