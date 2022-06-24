Jeremy Richardson, 61, passed away in hospital on Thursday after being struck by a car in Bradford the previous morning.

A husband and dad to three children, he taught maths before taking on leadership roles at Sheffield Springs Academy and then Bishop Young Academy in Seacroft.

Jeremy Richardson was headteacher at Bishop Young C of E Academy.

A school spokesperson said: "All at Bishop Young Academy are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news.

"As headteacher between 2015 and 2016, Jeremy was much loved by the whole academy and wider community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Mr Richardson had left the school to join the Beckfoot Trust in 2016 and had been working there as executive headteacher of Beckfoot Thornton School in Bradford.

In a letter to parents and staff, Trust chief executive Shirley Watson said: "Our community has lost a great leader and a wonderful man. More importantly, his wife and three children have lost a much-loved husband and father and our hearts go out to them at this tremendously sad time.

"I know that this news will be met with immense shock and sadness, however I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Jeremy and the immense impact he has had on all of our lives."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after receiving reports that a car had collided with a cyclist in Byron Street, Bradford, shortly before 6.40am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "The cyclist, a man aged 61 from Leeds, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since passed away.